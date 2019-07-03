Gas up the all-terrain vehicle and head out on a wilderness adventure like no other at First Baptist Church of Cheyenne as we go In the Wild at Vacation Bible School July 15-19! Get up close and personal with all kinds of animals from all parts of the globe. Every child who has completed Pre-K through 6th Grade can join us for the fun and excitement!

