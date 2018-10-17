Cheyenne Volunteer Fireman Josh Wright lets Jacquelynn Padgett and the Pre-Kindergarten class try on his fire helmet. Cheyenne students from PreK to 4th grade got to try on the hats, fire coats and look over the fire trucks. The Firemen talked to the students about Fire Safety and answered many questions. Thank you to All our Volunteer Firemen for keeping our county safe.
About The Author
Related Posts
Upper Washita Conservation District Announces Cost-Share Assistance Available to Benefit Soil and Water
May 10, 2017
Owa Chita Sunday: Washita Winter Wonderland
December 27, 2017
Tumbleweeds Joins Chamber
January 13, 2016
Cheyenne Plans Water Plant Renovation
January 13, 2016
Recent Comments