Cheyenne Volunteer Fireman Josh Wright lets Jacquelynn Padgett and the Pre-Kindergarten class try on his fire helmet. Cheyenne students from PreK to 4th grade got to try on the hats, fire coats and look over the fire trucks. The Firemen talked to the students about Fire Safety and answered many questions. Thank you to All our Volunteer Firemen for keeping our county safe.

