The Cheyenne Educational Foundation (CEF) continues to honor our students for academic achievement. On Friday, January 18th, the CEF presented forty – three “Excellence in Education” (Gold Card) Awards to students who were on the honor rolls the second nine weeks of the 2018-2019 school year.
