Cheyenne Educational Foundation Honors Founder – Larry Smith

For the past twenty-two years, President and founding board member Larry Smith has led the Cheyenne Educational Foundation. Larry's vision of establishing a Foundation, which provides scholarships for graduating seniors has become a staple of continuing education for many students at Cheyenne High School. The Cheyenne Educational Foundation under Larry's leadership has expanded its activities and now impacts students at every level in Cheyenne Schools.