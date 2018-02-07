580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Cheyenne Educational Foundation Honors Founder – Larry Smith

by | Feb 7, 2018 | Local | 0 comments

Larry Smith (right) accepting one of the ‘Outstanding Programs Awards’ at OFE Fall Forum. (Photo provided)

Cheyenne Educational Foundation Honors Founder – Larry Smith For the past twenty-two years, President and founding board member Larry Smith has led the Cheyenne Educational Foundation. Larry’s vision of establishing a Foundation, which provides scholarships for graduating seniors has become a staple of continuing education for many students at Cheyenne High School. The Cheyenne Educational Foundation under Larry’s leadership has expanded its activities and now impacts students at every level in Cheyenne Schools.

