Think local this year and get a head start on your Christmas shopping at the Shop Cheyenne First, Second Annual Christmas Open House. Friday, November 16th is the day to be in Cheyenne! The Second Annual Shop Cheyenne and Open House Day will begin at 10:00 a.m. There will be food, prizes and lots of great shopping. Check the paper for participating businesses.
