ARTISTS…Cheyenne Art Students pictured with their Native American parcleche

bag are Kaydee McClellan, Emma Broadwater and Hailey Ramos.

Each year, Cheyenne junior high and high school art students enter artwork in the Oklahoma Student Art Exhibition as part of the Oklahoma State Fair. This year, eight junior high pieces were submitted, as well as, a group project using recycled state fair ribbons. The students sewed the ribbons together to create a Native American parfleche bag.The recycled ribbon project received second place and the following students’ artwork will be on display for the duration of the state fair – Brianna Hansbro, Kaydee McClellan, Manuel Valdez and Libbie Mabra. Libbie also received an Exceptional Merit award for her drawing. Twenty high school artworks were submitted to the contest and sixteen of those works will be on display for the duration of the state fair.