Chase and Amy Ebersole crowned Foss Lake Little King and Queen

ROYALTY…5-year-old Chase Ebersole and sister, 3-year-old Amy, Cheyenne, Ok., stole the hearts of the judges during the Foss Lake Christmas in July Festival July 8, 2017. For his talent, Chase used his skills of making paper airplanes and Amy did an impromptu dance to Beauty and the Beast. Their proud parents are Andy and Andi Ebersole. (Photo provided)