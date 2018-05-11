Champion Cow-Calf Pair

Katelin Scott, Crawford, Oklahoma showed the Polled Champion Cow-Calf Pair at the 2018 Fort Worth National Hereford Show She showed TH 89T 409X Gemini 434C ET by TH 22372 Conquer 409X ET and her July 2017 heifer calf by LCC 0124 Lock Down 581 ET. Katelin is the daughter of Joe and Brook Scott, Crawford, Oklahoma.