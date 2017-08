Champion

CHAMPION…Cole Hartley, Reydon, Oklahoma was named the Year-End Champion Steer Rider at the JRCA finals this weekend. Cole also won the average buckle in the finals. Cole will be competing at the Youth Bull Riding in Abilene, Texas soon. Good Luck and congratulations Cole! He is the son of Timmy and Trudy Hartley of Reydon, Oklahoma. (Photo provided)