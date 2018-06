Chamber Honors Volunteers of the Year

The Crawford Ladyfingers Quilters were recently named Roger Mills-Cheyenne Chamber Volunteers of the Year and received their award at the June 14 Chamber Luncheon by President Penny Clift. The ladies were also honored by Washita Battlefield National Historic Site, receiving the National Park Service Intermountain Regional George and Helen Hartzog Outstanding Group Volunteer Award for 2017 presented by Kevin Mohr, Chief of Interpretation.