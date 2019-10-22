First place winner Lee Padilla &

Chamber President Penny Clift

We would like to thank Security State Bank for sponsoring the prizes. Thanks to Kathryn Harrison for all her help. She saved the day. Thanks to Howard and Joyce Beavin for the use of their lot. A big thanks to Shawn Wilson from KECO for his help with the radio ads and the radio remote.

The Cheyenne Roger Mills Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who entered the Draggin Main II Fashion Contest. All the contestants were amazing, and the choice was difficult. The first-place winner was Lee Padilla who was dressed as The Fonz. The second-place winner was Emma Kring who was dressed in her fifty’s poodle skirt, oxford, scarf and pink glasses. The first-place winner received $100.00. The second-place winner received $50.00.

Second place winner Emma Kring &

Chamber President Penny Clift

The next Chamber event is Halloween Downtown Trick or Treating. We will be handing out free hotdogs and drinks from 3:30 to 5:00. Costume contest will be held at 5:00 p.m. For more information on any Chamber event contact 580-497-3318 or email cheyennecoc@gmail.com. Visit our Facebook page to see the Fashion Contest activities.