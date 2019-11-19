The annual Cheyenne Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday, November 23rd at the Roger Mills Ag Pavilion. The show begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

This year will be a great show. You will find lots of unique and wonderful things! Great unusual gift ideas.

This year’s show will feature such items as Baby Quilts, Tapestries, Blankets, Toys, Folkmanis Puppets, Jewelry, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Scentsy, Avon, Rodan, Rada Knives, Hunting Equipment, Personalized Tumblers, Arctic Tumblers, Crochet Items, Coffee, Soaps, Lotions, Honey, Wood Items, Ornaments, CBD Oil, US Borne Books and much more!