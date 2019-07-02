CENTURY PLANT…Linda Maddux of Cheyenne stands beside her incredibly beautiful and majestic, Century Plant (Agave Americana). Mature plants, at least 10 years old, are topped with a magnificent flower stalk that can reach 15 ft and bears large greenish-yellow flowers. The Century Plant is known for attracting hummingbirds and birds and is virtually disease free. The Century Plant will only bloom one time in its lifetime. (Photo provided)
