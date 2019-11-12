The Cheyenne Educational Foundation held their ninth annual fundraiser last Friday, Nov. 8th, at the CHS season basketball game opener. We would like to thank everyone who took time to support the CEF.

The fundraiser consisted of two raffle items. The winner of the Cheyenne Bear Parking Spot went to Jaclyn Stephens; and the winner of the NFR raffle went to Jan Bailey. Jan stated she is thrilled and will be there to cheer Sage Kimzey and his brother Trey at the NFR in Las Vegas next month! Jaclyn also noted she’s thankful to win the parking spot, especially with three children enrolled at Cheyenne schools and this cold cold weather.