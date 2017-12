Castle Bull Named Grand Champion at 2017 Western Nugget Hereford Show

December 18, 2017, KANSAS CITY, Mo. – LCC 0124 Lock Down 581 ET and HARFST BF 028X Anderson 705E took grand champion honors in the bull show and M 1303 Sunshine & Whiskey 1701 and BR ST Gabrielle 702ET took grand champion honors in the female show at the 2017 Western Nugget National Hereford Show Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 in Reno, Nev.