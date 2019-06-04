Denise Parman and Sharon Carter were available Saturday with the official Cancellation Stamp for the 90th Birthday Celebration at Reydon. Over forty cancellations were given out on Saturday. The Reydon Post Office will have the Stamp available through July 1, 2019. See more Celebration pictures inside
