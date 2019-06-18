By Pat VerSteeg — This past Tuesday Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ heard an interesting program about the Cheyenne Educational Foundation (CEF) School Supplies Project. James Calvert, CEF Board Trustee, explained, “We hope to provide funding for almost all of the elementary students school supplies this year, as well providing funding for some of the supplies in the higher grades. And we are looking for groups to sponsor the 14 elementary classes and 10 of the junior high or high school departments for the coming school year.”

