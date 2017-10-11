Calvert Southern Roots Presented at Genealogy Meeting
by CheyenneStar | Oct 11, 2017
CALVERT FAMILY…Seated: Oweita & Derward Calvert, Randall Calvert, Ivan Minor. Standing: Debra Lippencott, Tracy Smith, James Calvert, Darla & Russell Calvert, Doris Minor, Juhretta Roark, Eugene & Christine Calvert & Nancy Hay
By Barbara O’Neill — The Roger Mills Genealogy Society met Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the Minnie R Slief Library in Cheyenne. President Marilyn Wilson opened the meeting, and Allen Atha gave the treasurer’s report. The quarterly journal will be available in November.
