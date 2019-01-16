Bull Sale Time! It is time for pen building for the 41st annual Roger Mills County All Breed Bull sale, hosted by the Roger Mills County Cattlemen! We have 62 bulls cataloged from breeders around the western half of the state, only one new consignor this year! Pen building will commence on January 26 around 9:00 a.m. at the RMC fair barn and we never hesitate to take volunteers! Concessions for the bull sale will be provided by the Cheyenne-Reydon baseball team. Come support these players and their coaches as they raise some funds!
