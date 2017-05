Britton Named Man of the Year Award by Oklahoma Rural Water

The Oklahoma Rural Water Association Man/Woman of the Year Award is presented each year to recognize and pay tribute to very special individuals who have made a substantial contribution of their time, energy and expertise in the development and advancement of rural water and wastewater in Oklahoma. Tonight it is my pleasure to present the OR W A Man of the Year Award to a longtime friend, avid supporter and one of our own, John Britton.