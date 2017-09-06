Bray Haven Speaks About Oil & Gas

By Pat VerSteeg — Bray Haven, a representative of the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association, spoke to Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ this past week about current oil and gas issues. Haven who now lives in Guthrie, but grew up in Roger Mills County, first gave the local group an update about his life.“I am a recent graduate of OSU, and started work for the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association in April and in about 30 days will be getting married, so this is an exciting time in my life.” Haven went on to explain that the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association is the oldest energy trade association in Oklahoma and its primary mission is to promote legislative and regulatory reform. “About 80 energy producers are members of the Association, including well-known names such as: Devon, Chesapeake, Four Points Energy, Enable and Mark West.

Legislatively, Haven said, the hot topic this past session focused on Senate Bill 867, titled the Oklahoma Energy Jobs Act. “SB 867 was passed this last session and signed into law, and allows for lateral drilling in non-shale formations, now up to 2 miles. Before the law allowed lateral drilling in shale formations only up to 1 mile; and we hope this change will spur economic activity in western Oklahoma for producers.” He went to say that many areas of the state, such as Grady County, have had little oil and gas activity, and now are seeing more production activity, and with it the extra burdens on the county such as increased traffic and road use, which most counties welcome because of the added jobs. He noted that Four Point Energy is hosting an event on October 5th in Elk City to announce the location of new employees to their Elk City Office. He emphasized that association members strive to work within the community that they operate as good proactive corporate partners. “While I know that in some circles ‘Oil and Gas’ has at times developed a negative connotation, still oil and gas is the bread and butter industry for the state and we need to support it.” Haven answered some questions from the audience. When asked about the earthquakes, he said: “Earthquakes obviously have become a big problem in Oklahoma We find that the problem is primarily in the Arbuckle Formation and stems from deep injection of water in large quantities. However, the Oklahoma Corporation has limited this activity and we have seen a significant drop in earthquake activity, about 80%. And while damage has occurred, it has been minimal compared to earthquakes in other parts of the country.” He added that injection wells have not been a problem in our area of western Oklahoma. In response to another question about drilling on government lands; Haven said, “About all I know is that there is a feeling at the National level that there may be a relaxation of regulations, especially in light of an Oklahoman being the head of the EPA.” Haven closed by saying that it costs about $10 million to drill a horizontal well, and the spin off economic activity is significant for any community, and he hopes that SB 867 will spur drilling activity, especially in our area of western Oklahoma.