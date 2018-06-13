Bowman Walking to California Spreading God’s Word

Cheyenne, Oklahoma resident Lance Bowman will be leaving Monday, June 18, 2018 to start his walk to California, spreading the Word of God along the way. Lance plans on walking at least 8-hours a day and will be carrying a cross he constructed.
