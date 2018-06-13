Bottom Girls to Compete at World’s Largest Rodeos

Denver, Colorado – Sydney Bottom, an 11th grade student at Cheyenne Public School has earned a position on the Oklahoma National High School Rodeo Team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 15-21, 2018 to compete at the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the Barrel Racing competition.
