Cheyenne, Oklahoma: Ranger Kate Roesch will lead a book club discussion on Tommy Orange’s debut novel, There There at the Elk City Carnegie library on August 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. and August 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Minnie R. Slief Library. Mr. Orange is a member of the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes and his novel became a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

According to the Pulitzer website, There There follows “twelve characters from Native communities: all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to each other in ways they may not yet realize. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American—grappling with a complex and painful history.” Please join us for an interesting conversation about a remarkable book.