Cheyenne, Oklahoma: Ranger Joel Shockley will lead a book club discussion on Captured by the Indians: 15 Firsthand Accounts, 1750-1870 at the Minnie R. Slief Library on March 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Captured by the Indians, edited by Fredrick Drimmer, tells of “suffering and torture, bloody massacres, relentless pursuits, miraculous escapes, and adoption into Indian tribes.”

