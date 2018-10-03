By Pat VerSteeg — The program this past week at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ was presented by Washita Battlefield National Historic Site Superintendent Tucker Blythe. Blythe began by saying “I’d like to talk about the Sesquicentennial of the Washita. It’s taken me all year to learn to pronounce “sesquicentennial”, it’s easier to call it the 150th anniversary of the Washita Engagement, when Lt. Col. Custer, and his 7th Calvary, led a dawn surprise attack on Peace Chief Blackkettle’s Cheyenne village, on November 27, 1868.
