Black Kettle National Grassland to Host 29th Annual Kiwanis Youth Fishing Derby

Some of the great things about living in Western Oklahoma and Roger Mills County are the great outdoors, strong family and community ties with roots that run deep and the area is rich in history and traditions. One thing that shares all three traits is the Kiwanis Annual Youth Fishing Derby that is held at the Black Kettle National Grassland’s Skipout Lake Recreation area.