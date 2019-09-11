The Dempsey Social was held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Dempsey School Building with Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwiches on the menu. They had great entertainment with Bill Beaty and good music.

In the absents of Denise Parman, Cindy Brinkley filled in and welcomed everyone to the social. Buddy Simms was a first timer to attend the Dempsey Social. September birthdays was Cindy Brinkley and Anniversaries were Judith and Jamey Herren (11 years) and Mary and Doyle Burrows (56 years).