CHEYENNE – The Beckham- Roger Mills County Post Adjudication Review Board (PARB) were honored with a luncheon at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ this past week. Judges Pat VerSteeg and Michelle Kirby- Roper presented each member with a plaque and recognized their years of service. Judge Pat VerSteeg praised the Board for their many years of service and dedication, “I am so proud of this group.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us