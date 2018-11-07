CHEYENNE – The Beckham- Roger Mills County Post Adjudication Review Board (PARB) were honored with a luncheon at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’ this past week. Judges Pat VerSteeg and Michelle Kirby- Roper presented each member with a plaque and recognized their years of service. Judge Pat VerSteeg praised the Board for their many years of service and dedication, “I am so proud of this group.
About The Author
Related Posts
Just in Case of Emergency
December 27, 2016
2016 Roger Mills County COC Nominations
June 7, 2016
Cheyenne Education Foundation Fundraiser
October 4, 2016
Chamber Searching for Volunteer of the Year
March 15, 2016
Recent Comments