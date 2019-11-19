CAA OFFICERS…Gayla Hart, President; Lisa Melchior, Vice President; Matt

Wehmuller, Sec/Treas, and Sarah Batterton, Reporter. (Photo provided)

Roger Mills County Assessor, Sarah Batterton, was recently nominated and elected as reporter of the County Assessor Association of Oklahoma. This association is comprised of county assessors and deputies serving all seventy-seven counties of Oklahoma. The nomination and vote took place during the annual Oklahoma County Assessor’s Fall Conference held in October at Oklahoma City.

Sarah’s duties as reporter will include creating and distributing the monthly newsletter to all county assessors in Oklahoma, as well as recording minutes at each meeting held. She will also play a large role in planning the annual conferences and educational schools hosted by the association. Every county assessor is required to attend these meetings. Assessor deputies are also encouraged to attend to earn continuing education hours required by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.