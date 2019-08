2017 Cheyenne High School graduate Kyle Bagzis recently graduated from the United States Marine Corps.

Kyle started his journey on May 13 in San Diego, California and he graduated Friday, August 9, 2019.

The graduation date marks the end of a Marine’s time in boot camp. It is his final dismissal and the culmination of his Recruit training. The ceremony includes the graduating Marines, their Drill Instructors and other key training personnel.