BACK to SCHOOL…The Reydon Chamber of Commerce hosted the Back-to-School Bash on Monday, August 5, 2019. Everyone enjoyed the time together and he Chamber presented the teachers with school supplies. Pictured front, L-R: Emily Seymour, Kristi Scrivner, Whitni Drouhard and Casie Haven. Back: Mark Burrows, Marty Thionnet, Lexi Cochran, Tanya Goad, Tricia White, Gayla Smith, Laura Lohberger, Christi Drouhard and Jaci Hickey. Wishing everyone an awesome year at school! Reydon started back to school on Wednesday, August 7. (Photo provided)
