Awards

The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma recently honored the 2017 Safety Award recipients from Roger Mills County. Pictured are Gail Lovell, 40 years with the County Clerk’s Office; Jana Maddux, 25 years with the Election Board Office and Darren Atha, 20 years with the Sheriff’s Office. Also receiving awards but not pictured are Wayne Beck, 20 years with District 1; Jack Hindman and Terry Keahey 20 years with District 3 and Steve Leonard, 25 years with District 1.