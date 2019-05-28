Madeline Atha, Arnett, OK, currently a Vet Med student at Oklahoma State University, has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the National Livestock Companies consisting of National Livestock Credit Corporation and National Livestock Commission Association. The award was presented to Madeline at the National Livestock Annual Meetings in Oklahoma City in March.
