CHEYENNE, Okla: On October 20, from 1:00-3:00 pm, bring the family and join Park Rangers and the Forest Service at the Washita Battlefield Visitor Center for free games, activities, and bat house building. In preparation for Bat Week, October 24-31, we will be celebrating bats and all the things they do for the community.

