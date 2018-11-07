Everyone is invited to the praise and worship service with Apostle Velma Childers. She will be speaking at the Bill Beaty Building on Thursday, November 8 and Friday, November 9 at 7:00 PM both night. The Beaty Building is located at 305 Blaine Avenue, Cheyenne, just south of Johnny Mc’s Convenience Store.
About The Author
Related Posts
Roger Mills County 4-H Contests
February 14, 2017
Old Settlers Registration
March 14, 2017
Waffle-It at the Library
July 26, 2016
Pioneer Style Show
March 14, 2017
Recent Comments