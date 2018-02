Annual Youth Summit Expands Leadership Skills

Jacie Piercy, Sayre, and Dixie Boyce-Smith, Cheyenne, represented Northfork Electric Cooperative and their schools during the 2018 Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives Leadership Summit held on January 27 at the Chesapeake Finish Line Tower in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District. The annual event is designed to excite and motivate students to become effective leaders of their communities.