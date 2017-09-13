America’s Favorite Old-Fashioned Big Top Circus is Coming to Town!

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Cheyenne-Roger Mills Co. Chamber of Commerce, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Cheyenne, OK on Friday, September 29th, 2017 to the City Park located on Pioneer Parkway with scheduled performances at 5:00 & 7:30 p.m. Now in its 32nd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, Arizona Highways Magazine. It has also been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.