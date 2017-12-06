American Pickers Visit Local Collector

EXCITEMENT…It was probably one of the most exciting things that has happened in Roger Mills County when on Sunday the American Pickers came to view Jr. Porters antiques and collectibles. Pictured are the camera crew along with Jr., Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe. Watch for details on when the documentary will air on the History channel.
It started with the announcement “American Pickers are Coming to Oklahoma” and they are looking for collections they can view.
After a few phone calls from friends to Jr. Porter’s daughter Jan Bailey, the decision was made to contact the Pickers and let them know about the local collector’s items. After many emails, pictures and information exchanged, the Porter’s were notified “You’ve been selected!”
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments