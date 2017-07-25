SINGING…Recently, 9 students along with their teacher Mrs. Baker, attended the OBU All-State Choral Workshop. Students arrived on July 13th, started working on their All- State music for the upcoming year, and ended the week with a concert to parents and the public on July 15th. Students attending were, back row: Ashlyn Robinson, Logan Baker, Taylor Choate, Callee Lester, Destiny Green and front row: Michelle Blackketter, Annisa Martin, Tack Hammer, Libbie Mabra. (Photo provided)
