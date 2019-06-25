HEALING JOURNEY…Completing the 5K commemorative walk this weekend were, left to right, Marka, Eden, Lawson & Evie Atha, Cindy & Allen Atha and Candy Howell, all of Cheyenne. The group completed “A Healing Journey Back” 5K to commemorate the release of the fifty-three captives Custer took back to Camp Supply on June 22,1869.

