American Ichthyologist Eugene Clark once said, “Sharing the fun of fishing turns a stranger into a friend in a few hours.” Another famous quote one often hears, “Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime.” The Cheyenne Kiwanis and the U.S. Forest Service have been living by these words for quite some time now with their annual youth fishing derby.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us