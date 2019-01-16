OFFICIALLY SWORN: Judges of the 2nd Judicial District pictured from left to right – Associate District Judge Michelle Kirby-Roper, Associate District Judge Donna Dirickson, District Judge Jill Weedon, Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice James Winchester, Associate District Judge Chris Kelly, Associate District Judge F. Pat VerSteeg and Associate District Judge Laurie Hays.
About The Author
Related Posts
Pioneer Center Presents M-Pact in April
February 23, 2016
Sorosis Club Meeting
October 11, 2016
Swisher Sprints to State Track Meet
May 4, 2016
Easter Bunny Coming to Cheyenne this Saturday
April 11, 2017
Recent Comments