Metcalfe Art Competition Awards Ceremony

November 7, 2019 found the gathering of participants and their schools coming to the Metcalfe Museum for the Annual Augusta Metcalfe Memorial Art Competition: Hooker, Alva, Seiling, Cheyenne, Sayre, Kelton, Heart of Western Oklahoma Homeschoolers, Hammon, and Mooreland. Participating but unable to attend were: Sweetwater, Elk City, and Fargo-Gage. Each year information is mailed to western Oklahoma/Texas schools announcing this event. Of the 12 schools that participated this year, 9 schools braved the extremely cold weather/ice to attend the Awards Ceremony at the Museum.

Junior High Best

of Show – Zeke

Curtis, Sayre,

“Where the Paint

Blows”

There are 18 categories for the students to choose from for grades 5-7 and 8-12. A record number of 483 pieces of art were judged by Thomas Dobbs, retired art educator from Hammon. The winning pieces were on display for the participants to view, then First Place winners were posted in Security State Bank in Cheyenne and Second, Third, and Honorable Mention were hung at the Senior Citizen Center in Cheyenne for viewing by the public until Nov 21, 2019. After the enlightening guest speaker, Greg McClure, the art educator from Alva, a drawing for a $250 Dick Blick gift certificate, donated by Rivers Edge Art Society, Sayre, was won by Seiling Schools. Unfortunately, the presenter, Suzanne Hylton, was unable to attend due to the icy weather.

