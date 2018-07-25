Katelin Scott recently attended the 2018 Red Dirt Rendezvous, in Stillwater, OK. She was the Champion PeeWee Showman and also the champion peewee fitter, where she secured her spot to represent the Oklahoma Hereford Association at the Hereford Junior Nationals in Grand Island, NE. Katelin also captured the Grand Champion Cow-calf with C Katie 6140ET with calf by side KS 6140 Fresh Prince 860.
