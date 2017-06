2017 Hammon Teacher of the Year

Brenda Archer was recently named the 2017 Hammon Teacher of the Year. Brenda started her teaching career at Hammon in the fall of 1978. She completed her 39th year of teaching this year with all of her teaching time at Hammon School. Brenda, a 1973 graduate of Hammon High School, served as a teacher-librarian for the first fifteen years.