2017 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award
by CheyenneStar | Sep 27, 2017 | Local |
HONORED…Pictured (from left): Braden Cale, Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT); Steve Kelly, ASCOG; Tom Reinauer, RPO America Chairman; Debora Glasgow, SWODA Executive Director; Laura Chaney, ODOT; Jana Harris, SWODA 911 Director; and Becky Cockrell, SWODA Transportation Planner. (Photo provided)
The Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization (SORTPO) which is comprised of 16 counties in Western Oklahoma has been awarded a 2017 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for Partnership in Planning.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments