580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

2017 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award

by | Sep 27, 2017 | Local | 0 comments

HONORED…Pictured (from left): Braden Cale, Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT); Steve Kelly, ASCOG; Tom Reinauer, RPO America Chairman; Debora Glasgow, SWODA Executive Director; Laura Chaney, ODOT; Jana Harris, SWODA 911 Director; and Becky Cockrell, SWODA Transportation Planner. (Photo provided)

The Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization (SORTPO) which is comprised of 16 counties in Western Oklahoma has been awarded a 2017 Excellence in Regional Transportation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for Partnership in Planning.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us