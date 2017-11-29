2017 Augusta Metcalfe Art Competition

15 school entities attended the day long Augusta Metcalfe Award Ceremony held in the new Arts & Event Center at the Metcalfe Museum, culminating a 2-week long preparation time of judging and arranging the art for display. The deadline for entries was October 19, with entries from Alva, Mooreland, Hooker, Vega, TX, Kelton, TX, Sweetwater, Sayre along with their

TAG group, Elk City, Reydon, Heart of Western Oklahoma Homeschoolers, independent homeschoolers, private students, Cheyenne, Fargo/Gage, Hammon for a total of a record breaking 335 entries.