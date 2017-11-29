580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

2017 Augusta Metcalfe Art Competition

by | Nov 29, 2017 | Local | 0 comments

ART CEREMONY… Judge Joe London speaks to guests at the Augusta Metcalfe Art Competition Awards Ceremony. (Photo provided)

15 school entities attended the day long Augusta Metcalfe Award Ceremony held in the new Arts & Event Center at the Metcalfe Museum, culminating a 2-week long preparation time of judging and arranging the art for display. The deadline for entries was October 19, with entries from Alva, Mooreland, Hooker, Vega, TX, Kelton, TX, Sweetwater, Sayre along with their
TAG group, Elk City, Reydon, Heart of Western Oklahoma Homeschoolers, independent homeschoolers, private students, Cheyenne, Fargo/Gage, Hammon for a total of a record breaking 335 entries.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us