18-Year-old Charged with Lewd Act with a Child Under 16

An 18-year-old Sayre man has been charged with felony lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. According to the probable cause affidavit, Jeremiah Sounder Cothron’s bond was originally set at $50-thousand dollars, but jailers at the Beckham County Detention Facility say that bond was raised to $100-thousand.