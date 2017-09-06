580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Roger Mills County Court Records

by | Sep 6, 2017 | Court Records | 0 comments

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Roger Mills County, Oklahoma the week of August 21-25, 2017.

CIVIL – More than $10,000
JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Aaron Zachary Ausher & Shannon Lee Ausher – Foreclosure;

CRIMINAL – Misdemeanor
State of Oklahoma vs. Samuel R. Standingwater – Driving with License Cancelled-Suspended-Revoked and Speeding in Excess of Lawful Maximum Limit;
State of Oklahoma vs. Orion Clark – Driving with License Cancelled- Suspended-Revoked and Careless Driving;

CIVIL – Less than $10,000
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs. Polly Ann Freeman – Indebtedness;

PROBATE
Estate of Lisa Marie Britton, deceased;

WILDLIFE
State of Oklahoma vs. John Tyler Rice – Fishing without Fishing License;

There will not be any changes or exceptions to the publication of these records.